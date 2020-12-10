LIVE: New faces debut as Sixers bowl first

Six club debutants have been named by the Hobart Hurricanes and the Sydney Sixers for the much-anticipated opening game of the tenth edition of the KFC Big Bash League.

Peter Handscomb is captaining the Hurricanes in his first game for the club since crossing from the Melbourne Stars, losing his first bat flip as his Sixers counterpart Daniel Hughes elected to bowl first.

Hurricanes XI: D'Arcy Short, Will Jacks, Colin Ingram, Pete Handscomb (c, wk), Mac Wright, Tim David, James Faulkner, Johan Botha, Nathan Ellis, Scott Boland, Riley Meredith X-Factor subs: Caleb Jewell, Nick Winter #BBL10 December 10, 2020

Sixers XI: Josh Philippe (wk), Jack Edwards, James Vince, Daniel Hughes (c), Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Carlos Brathwaite, Ben Dwarshuis, Stephen O'Keefe, Ben Manenti, Gurinder Sandhu X-Factor subs: Justin Avendano, Lloyd Pope #BBL10 December 10, 2020

Handscomb is one of four Hurricanes players featuring in purple for the first time, with English allrounder Will Jacks listed to open on his BBL debut while Colin Ingram and Tim David have arrived from the Adelaide Strikers and Perth Scorchers respectively.

For the Sixers, Hughes is leading in place of Moises Henriques who is out with a hamstring injury while Jackson Bird, Mitchell Starc, Sean Abbott and Nathan Lyon are all absent due to national duties.

The reigning BBL champions have named Lloyd Pope and Justin Avendano as their 12th and 13th players, meaning either one could become the BBL's first 'X-Factor player after the introduction of the new sub rule for this season.

Daniel Christian, who has joined from the Renegades, and Gurinder Sandhu, the former Thunder fast bowler, are wearing magenta for the first time.

Caleb Jewell and Nick Winter are the Hurricanes' potential subs.

Hobart are without Matthew Wade and Ben McDermott to national duties, with Johan Botha returning to the XI after he came out of retirement for BBL10.