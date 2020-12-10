KFC BBL|10

LIVE: New faces debut as Sixers bowl first

The teams are in for the first game of tenth KFC Big Bash League season between the Sixers and the Hurricanes

Cricket Network

10 December 2020, 11:24 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo