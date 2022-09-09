Asia Cup 2022

Kohli ends 1021-day ton drought for India

Virat Kohli has recorded his first international century in nearly three years as India bowed out of the Asia Cup with a 101-run trouncing of Afghanistan

AP

9 September 2022, 07:15 AM AEST

