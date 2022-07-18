England v India ODIs - Men

Hot Pant's stunning century gives India ODI series win

Rishabh Pant's unbeaten 125 plus Hardik Pandya's all-round effort of 71 runs and four wickets steered India to comfortable win in the deciding ODI

Reuters

18 July 2022, 07:45 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo