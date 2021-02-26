Wickets galore as India win remarkable two-day Test

Akshar Patel claimed an 11-wicket match haul as India beat England by 10 wickets inside two days in the day-night third Test, dashing the tourists' hopes of making the final of the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) in June.

On a viciously turning track, England were knocked over for 81 in their second innings on Thursday, their lowest-ever total against India, who had suffered their own first-innings collapse on a chaotic day at the Sardar Patel Stadium.

Chasing 49 for victory in the spin-dominated, low-scoring contest, India raced to the target without losing a wicket to go 2-1 up in the four-Test series.

The hosts now need a draw in the final Test, also in Ahmedabad, from March 4, to reach the WTC final.

Australia's only hope now of reaching the June 18-22 global showdown against New Zealand is if England can regroup and win the fourth Test.

"The result went our way but the quality of batting wasn't at all up to standard by both teams," home captain Virat Kohli said.

"There was a lack of application from both sides.

"Our bowlers were much more effective and that's why we got the result."

England had been on the back foot since being skittled out for 112 in their first innings at the world's largest cricket stadium.

Yet captain Joe Root, with his first-ever five-for, and Jack Leach shone with the ball to drag the tourists back into the contest by bowling out India for 145.

#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/ZJGSQUfjpV Absurd figures from the England skipper Joe Root! India have been bowled out for 145 and lead by just 33 after they were 2-98 at one point: https://t.co/jPMlVLquAw February 25, 2021

England, however, suffered a second batting collapse to allow the hosts to take charge again.

Earlier, resuming on 3-99, India had looked on course for a handy first-innings lead but Root, with his remarkable 5-8, and Leach (4-54) wrought havoc with the pink ball.

Rohit Sharma top scored for India with 66 but the hosts lost their last seven wickets for 31 runs.

Patel had claimed six of the 10 English wickets in the first innings and the left-arm spinner returned to haunt them with a double-wicket first over.

Ben Stokes (25) and Root (19) offered hints of a partnership before they fell in successive overs.

Patel went on to claim 5-32, while Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed four batsmen en route to reaching 400 wickets.

Only Muttiah Muralitharan reached the 400 landmark in fewer than the 77 Tests it has taken Ashwin.

Left-arm spinner Patel was named Player of the Match for his 11-70 in just his second Test as England's innings lasted only 30.4 overs with all 10 batsmen falling to spin.

"A week like this does not define us as a team," Root said, lamenting how his side failed to take advantage of a decent start in the first innings after winning a crucial toss.

"We just didn't capitalise on it. When you get into that sort of position, you really want to make it count. Had we got 250 on that wicket, that could have been a really good score."