India v England Men's - Tests

Wickets galore as India win remarkable two-day Test

India claimed a 2-1 series lead with victory in the day-night Test inside two eventful, spin-dominated days after bowling Joe Root's side out for a record-low 81

Reuters

26 February 2021, 06:40 AM AEST

