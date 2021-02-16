India v England Men's - Tests

England tumble as India spin their way to victory

All 10 England wickets fall to spin as India win the second Test in Chennai, reducing the possible scenarios by which Australia can which the World Test Championship final

16 February 2021, 07:07 PM AEST

