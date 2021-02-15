India v England Men's - Tests

England staring down the barrel in second Test

Hosts 249 runs ahead at stumps on day two after their spin brigade routed the tourists for their lowest first-innings total in India

Reuters

15 February 2021, 07:15 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo