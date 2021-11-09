ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

India cruise as Kohli's T20 reign ends

Jadeja stars with the ball before fifties from Rahul and Rohit ease India to nine-wicket win over Namibia in final group stage match

AAP

9 November 2021, 07:23 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo