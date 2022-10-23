ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022

Kohli masterclass leads India to unthinkable WC win

A sublime innings from Virat Kohli has inspired India to a come-from-behind victory over rivals Pakistan at the MCG

Josh Schonafinger at the MCG

23 October 2022, 11:27 PM AEST

@joshschon

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo