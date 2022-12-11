Bangladesh v India ODIs - Men

Kishan slams fastest ever ODI double-century

India opener Ishan Kishan has plundered the Bangladesh one-day international attack to post a double-century off 126 balls in Chattogram

Reuters

11 December 2022, 07:42 AM AEST

