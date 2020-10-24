Mumbai humble Chennai in record IPL victory

New Zealand paceman Trent Boult produced tremendous figures of 4-18 as Mumbai Indians roared back to the top of the Indian Premier League with a 10-wicket win that practically ends Chennai Super Kings' slim playoff hopes.

Chennai were reduced by Boult and his fellow quickie Jasprit Bumrah to 6-30 in the sixth over before they rallied to 9-114.

But opening batsmen Ishan Kishan and Quinton de Kock eclipsed that in a mere 12.2 overs.

Defending champions Mumbai started the IPL by losing to Chennai, but the teams immediately went in different directions. Friday saw Mumbai's seventh win in 10 matches, which puts them top of the table on net run rate, while Chennai remain last.

"It hasn't been our year," Chennai captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni said. "Whether you lose by eight or 10 wickets, it hardly matters, but where we are at this stage of the tournament, it does hurt."

It was the first time the three-time champions Chennai had been beaten by 10 wickets in the IPL.

Boult trapped Ruturaj Gaikwad for a duck in the first over, and in the second Bumrah got Ambati Rayudu caught down the leg side and Narayan Jagadeesan poached in the slips next ball. In the third, Faf du Plessis edged Boult behind for one.

Boult came back in the sixth over, and Ravindra Jadeja mishit a pull straight to midwicket on seven, leaving the Kiwi with great figures of 3-2 off 14 balls.

Sam Curran prevented a sub-100 total for Chennai by reaching 52 from 46 balls but was he was out off the last ball to a Boult yorker, which gave the paceman his fourth wicket in his four overs. Bumrah took 2-25, and legspinner Rahul Chahar 2-22.

Bowled him! Boult cleans up Curran // BBCI/IPL

Kishan, who opened in place of injured Mumbai captain Rohit Sharma, hit Deepak Chahar for 4-4-6 over deep square at one point, while De Kock hooked Shardul Thakur on to the stadium roof.

They reached 116 without loss with Kishan 68 not out from 37 balls, including five sixes and six fours, while De Kock was unbeaten on 46 from 37.