ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022

Dominant Ireland knock Windies out of T20 World Cup

Ireland are through to the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup after cruising to a nine-wicket win over two-time champions West Indies

AAP

21 October 2022, 06:00 PM AEST

