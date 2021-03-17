India v England T20Is - Men's

Buttler's slogging trumps Kohli's excellence

Jos Buttler and Virat Kohli have traded brilliant knocks but it was England who came out on top to beat India in the third Twenty20

Cricket Network

17 March 2021, 07:42 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo