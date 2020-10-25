Indian Premier League 2020

Cummins rips through Indian stars as Kolkata win

Australian paceman makes two vital early breakthroughs for KKR; Kings XI win their fourth match in a row, beating Sunrisers Hyderabad

AAP

25 October 2020, 07:27 AM AEST

