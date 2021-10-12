Aussie pair out of IPL, Kohli finished as skipper

The Kolkata Knight Riders dashed Virat Kohli's hopes of winning an elusive Indian Premier League title as captain when they beat the Royal Challengers Bangalore by four wickets.

Sunil Narine was the matchwinner with bat and ball on Monday with RCB's Australian duo Glenn Maxwell and Dan Christian having disappointing evenings.

Kolkata advanced to face the Delhi Capitals on Wednesday, with the winner to meet the three-time champion Chennai Super Kings in Friday's final.

Kohli, who top-scored with 39 in his team's below-par total of 7-138, announced recently that he was stepping down as Bangalore skipper after this season.

Christian conceded 29 runs from his 10 balls // BCCI-Sportzpics

"I have given my 120 per cent to this franchise and will continue giving it as a player on the field," Kohli said.

"It's a great time to regroup and restructure the franchise for the next three years. For me loyalty matters, and my commitment is with this franchise till the last day I play IPL."

Narine tormented Bangalore's top order with 4-21 that included the key wicket of Kohli when he tried a slog sweep against the West Indian spinner and was clean bowled.

Maxwell was unusually quiet having had a superb tournament, making 15 off 18 balls before he fell to Narine, as did AB de Villiers (11).

Christian was run out for nine off eight balls.

Kolkata's made a decent start in the run chase of 41 in five overs before Shubman Gill (29) and Venkatesh Iyer (26) both fell to Harshal Patel (2-19).

Narine was the match-winner with both bat and ball // BCCI-Sportzpics

But Narine then clobbered three sixes in one over by Christian, who ended with 29 runs scored off his ten deliveries, as Kolkata won with two balls and four wickets to spare.

Narine made 26 off 15 balls before he was one of two wickets for Mohammed Siraj in the 18th over, but by then Kolkata had the result in hand.

Maxwell took 0-25 off his three overs.

"Narine makes it look very easy, he bowled outstandingly well," Kolkata captain Eoin Morgan said.

Incredibly, Narine is not part of the West Indies’ squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

