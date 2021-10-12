IPL 2021

Aussie pair out of IPL, Kohli finished as skipper

Kolkata knock the Royal Challengers Bangalore out of the 2021 IPL as Virat Kohli steps down as RCB captain

AP

12 October 2021, 07:06 AM AEST

