WNCL 2019-20

Litchfield's maiden WNCL fifty rescues Breakers

16-year-old Phoebe Litchfield struck an unbeaten 82 to guide the NSW Breakers to an unlikely victory

Emily Collin

14 January 2020, 02:34 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo