WNCL 2019-20
Litchfield's maiden WNCL fifty rescues Breakers
16-year-old Phoebe Litchfield struck an unbeaten 82 to guide the NSW Breakers to an unlikely victory
Emily Collin
14 January 2020, 02:34 PM AEST
Teenager Phoebe Litchfield struck an unbeaten 82 from 119 deliveries to guide the New South Wales Breakers home to a thrilling win over the ACT Meteors at Hurstville Oval in Sydney.
The 16-year-old, whose feats for the Sydney Thunder in the recent Rebel WBBL season earned the young batter a spot in the Australia A squad, strode to the crease in the 11th over with the Breakers in strife at 5-37 in pursuit of the Meteors’ 177.
With Breakers’ international stars Rachael Haynes (10), Alyssa Healy (0) and Ashleigh Gardner (19) all sent back after minimal contributions, victory was looking unlikely for the hosts and reigning Women’s National Cricket League champions.
However, Litchfield was able to keep a calm head and dig in with a 54-run partnership with Lauren Smith, before Rene Farrell (38no) joined Litchfield and the two put on a further 88 runs to seal victory with two overs to spare.
What a win! Litchfield (82*) and @Fezzy88Rene (38*) with a match winning partnership as we fight back from 5-37 to claim a hugely important win over ACT!#WNCL pic.twitter.com/JX6V2qp0DN
Earlier, Farrell was similarly impressive with the ball, snaring the wickets of Meteors batters Claire Koski (6) and Anna Lanning (0) with consecutive deliveries and finishing with an impressive 3-12 from her seven overs.
In trouble at 3-32 after Katie Mack (12) joined Lanning and Koski back in the dugout, a handy 86-run partnership between experienced campaigner Erin Osborne (55) and young gun Carly Leeson (34) helped propel the Meteors past the 100 mark.
Sarah Cotye chipped in with 28 from 27, before the loss of 3-15 at the back-end of the innings saw the Meteors all out for 177.
The Breakers’ win wraps up the second round of WNCL action and locks in their spot at the top of the table.
The next round of the domestic 50-over competition is set to take place next week, with matches scheduled in Hobart, Canberra and Perth.
