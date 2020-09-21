Super Stoinis dominates IPL thriller

All-round Stoinis dominates in gripping IPL clash

Marcus Stoinis produced an incredible all-round performance to carry Delhi Capitals to a Super Over win against Kings XI Punjab in an extraordinary Indian Premier League clash in Dubai on Sunday.

Stoinis smashed 53 runs off just 21 balls and lifted Delhi's total to 8-157 before holding his nerve with the ball against a rampant Mayank Agarwal (89 off 60) to dismiss him and Chris Jordan off the final two deliveries of match with the scores level.

That sent the match to a Super Over, with star South African quick Kagiso Rabada clean bowling Punjab pair KL Rahul and Nicholas Pooran in consecutive balls (Glenn Maxwell was left stranded at the other end without facing a ball) to leave the Capitals needing just three runs to win.

Stoinis belted 53 runs off just 21 balls // BCCI/IPL

Delhi took just two legal deliveries to complete the remarkable win after Mohammed Shami bowled a wide and then Rishabh Pant neatly turned the seamer to fine leg for two runs.

"It's a weird game isn't it?" said Stoinis, who finished with 2-29. "Sometimes the luck goes your way, but you can easily go from hero to villain; we were nervous for a bit."

Stoinis starred in the Big Bash as an opener last summer but was deployed at No.6 by Delhi coach Ricky Ponting in their first game of the tournament

The powerful right-hander rescued the side after they had slumped to 6-96 in the 17th over, exploding in a breathtaking late cameo as he almost single-handedly took 57 off the final 18 balls of the innings.

He was run out on a no-ball on the penultimate ball of the innings as England quick Jordan conceded 30 runs off the final over.

Kings XI's reply took a similar shape to Delhi's innings as they too suffered an early slump, falling to 5-55 and 6-101 as Maxwell (1) chipped a simple catch to mid-off off Rabada.

Maxwell holed out for just one off Rabada // BCCI/IPL

Opener Agarwal has been forced to play patiently with wickets tumbling around him but he erupted in the final three overs.

He smashed 51 off just 20 balls and looked to have won the game for Punjab when he smashed Stoinis, bowling the final over of the game, for 12 off his first three balls to tie the game.

But it was the 31-year-old Western Australian's night, as Agarwal and then Jordan failed to score the winning run, before Rabada put the game beyond doubt with his clutch Super Over.

- with AAP