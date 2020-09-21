Indian Premier League 2020

Super Stoinis dominates IPL thriller

After hitting 53 off just 21 balls, Australian allrounder took two wickets off final two balls of the game to force a Super Over victory

Cricket Network

21 September 2020, 07:19 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo