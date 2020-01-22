Gardner's century leads NSW to victory

Ashleigh Gardner has struck a blazing century to lead the New South Wales Breakers to a narrow 24-run victory against traditional rivals Queensland at Manuka Oval.

Big-hitting allrounder and member of Australia's T20 World Cup squad, Gardner finished unbeaten on 136 from 108 deliveries, in an entertaining knock that featured 13 fours and 7 sixes.

Player of the match Gardner also shone with the ball, claiming 3-36 in a win that lifted the Breakers to top spot on the WNCL standings.

Number five batter Gardner came to the crease in the 13th over and got off to a relatively slow start, scoring just six runs from the first 20 balls she faced, before breaking the shackles with her first six in the 20th over.

Ashleigh Gardner struck seven 6s on her way to 136

Batting alongside Tahlia Wilson (51) for much of the innings, the two putting on a crucial 112-run partnership.

Gardner anchored the innings brilliantly for NSW, weathering a late-innings wobble when Phoebe Litchfield (1), Rachael Trenaman (1), Rene Farrell (6), Sarah Aley (0) and Hayley Silver Holmes (3) all fell in quick succession for single figure scores.

However Gardner stood tall and proceeded to take a staggering 25 runs off Delissa Kimmince in the 46th over.

Sammy Jo Johnson (2-40), Georgia Prestwidge (2-36) and Jess Jonassen (2-30) were most effective with the ball for Queensland, however it took until the 47th over for Jemma Barsby to finally claim the key wicket of Gardner.

Defending 248, Gardner was similarly impressive with the ball, finishing the day with 3-26 from her 10 overs.

The Queensland chase got off to a rocky start, with Australia stars Beth Mooney (19) and Jess Jonassen (1) dismissed inside the first five overs.

Captain and opening batter Kirby Short (52) combined with Georgia Redmayne (19) for a 60-run stand to keep the scoreboard ticking for the visitors.

With Queensland’s top-seven batters back in the sheds at and 147 runs on the board, Kimmince and Barsby showed plenty of fighting spirit, combining for a 48-run stand to steer Queensland within 31 runs of their target.

However, Silver-Holmes delivered with the final wicket for NSW, sealing a 24-run win for the reigning champions.

The Breakers will be back in action at Manuka Oval on Thursday against the ACT Meteors.

2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Australia squad: Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Erin Burns, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy (wk), Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham

Warm-ups

February 15: Australia v West Indies, Allan Border Field

February 18: Australia v South Africa, Karen Rolton Oval

Tournament

February 21: Australia v India, Sydney Showgrounds

February 24: Australia v Sri Lanka, WACA Ground

February 27: Australia v Bangladesh, Manuka Oval

March 2: Australia v New Zealand, Junction Oval

March 5: Semi-final 1 & Semi-final 2, SCG

March 8: Final, MCG

For a full list of all World Cup fixtures, click HERE

* All matches will be broadcast on Fox Cricket and Kayo, while Australia’s matches will also be broadcast on the Nine Network