WNCL 2019-20

Gardner's century leads NSW to victory

Ashleigh Gardner lit up Manuka Oval with an unbeaten knock of 136 and bowling figures of 3-36 to steer NSW to victory against Queensland

Cricket Network

22 January 2020, 04:54 PM AEST

