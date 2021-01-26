Evans sent! Gades quick sends Canes crashing out of BBL|10

Young Renegades end Hobart's BBL|10 season

The match in a tweet: Zak Evans leads spirited Gades fightback, ending Hurricanes' season in stunning fashion in major #BBL10 boilover

The score: Melbourne Renegades 5-150 (Webster 53*, Harvey 40; Meredith 3-22) defeated the Hobart Hurricanes 9-139 (Evans 5-33; Malan 33) by 11 runs

The points: Hurricanes 1, Renegades 3

The Finals implications: The Hurricanes' defeat ends their finals hopes, with 28 points and a poor net run-rate not enough to crack the top five.

The Melbourne Renegades' upset triumph does nothing for their ladder position – they remain rooted to the bottom of the table – but it is great news for their rivals the Melbourne Stars, whose match against the Sydney Sixers is now live.

It is also good for the Adelaide Strikers, who will now sneak into fifth spot if the Stars fail to claim all four points over the Sixers.

The heroes: Zak Evans took his maiden T20 five-wicket haul to lead a remarkable comeback effort from the Renegades' youthful bowling attack and end the Hobart Hurricanes season in dramatic style.

Zak attack: Five wickets for young Renegade

At 2-69 after 10 overs chasing 151, the Hurricanes looked to be cruising towards a playoff-sealing victory but they crumbled in the face of pressure as the Gades bowlers showed nous beyond their years.

Hobart lost 7-68 to throw away their season in inexplicable fashion and will be left wondering how they it slip.

Evans dismissed star openers Matthew Wade and D'Arcy Short before taking two last-over wickets.

The Renegades' overall spirit was highlighted by some remarkable fielding efforts; Jack Prestwidge dove like Superman to stop a six, veteran Shaun Marsh taking a superb high catch running back towards the boundary while Beau Webster ran Peter Handscomb out on the final ball of the penultimate over to extinguish the Hurricanes' last hope.

pic.twitter.com/BRgNpXOYRX That's an outstanding catch from Shaun Marsh! Can the Hurricanes get back on track in this run chase? #BBL10 January 26, 2021

Peter Hatzoglou (1-24) was also outstanding, giving the Renegades something to smile about following a second-straight bottom-of-the-table finish, while Imad Wasim's frugal spell may be enough to suggest the Pakistani is also worth persevering with for next season.

The support cast: The Hurricanes would know Beau Webster inside out given he plays his state cricket in Tasmania but they had few answers for the towering batsman, who rescued the Renegades with a crucial innings.

Webster's fifty gives Renegades some hope at the 'G

Melbourne could only manage 58 from their first 10 overs, and the fact they were able to take 92 from their final 10 and reach a defendable 5-150 was thanks in large part to Webster.

He and Harvey put on 63 for the fifth wicket, with Webster pushing on to his second fifty of BBL10, with his 160 runs at 22.85 (strike-rate) somewhat of a down year for him given his breakout campaign the previous summer.

The ball: Peter. His incredible backstory and unique demeanour have spawned a one-word viral moniker, and Peter Hatzoglou was to-the-point when he was thrown the ball for the final over of the Powerplay.

After bowling a wide, Hatzoglou's first legal delivery drifted in and skidded through to clean bowl Ben McDermott, sparking a typically pumped-up celebration. The leg-spinner finished with an economy rate of six, playing a vital role in the Gades' unlikely win.

"He's a beauty," Aaron Finch told Channel Seven. "Any time the game is on the line, he wants the ball."

The consolation effort: Riley Meredith is bowling with extreme speed in BBL10 (at stages he even had a quasi-backstop in place almost directly behind the wicketkeeper) and made three crucial inroads in a brilliant spell.

pic.twitter.com/3q0E937oQG Pace wins 🔥 Riley Meredith goes straight through the defences of Shaun Marsh #BBL10 January 26, 2021

The right-armer removed dangerous opening pair Aaron Finch and Shaun Marsh early on before returning to dismiss Mackenzie Harvey to halt the fightback that had sprung up after the Renegades had slumped to 4-49 inside nine overs.

Pace ace Meredith collects three Renegades wickets

It was a strong showing after bowling a horror final over two nights earlier at the same venue that had nearly handed the Sydney Sixers an unlikely victory.

The struggle: Finch might almost be glad the BBL is over. His miserable campaign with the bat ended with his fifth single-digit score from 13 innings as he skied a simple catch off Riley Meredith.

Australia's limited-overs captain will be eager to arrest his slump when he heads over to New Zealand for a five-match T20 series next month. But first, for he and his Gades teammates, it's some well-deserved rest at home.

Melbourne Renegades XI: Aaron Finch (c), Shaun Marsh, Sam Harper (wk), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mackenzie Harvey, Beau Webster, Jack Prestwidge, Imad Wasim, Will Sutherland, Zak Evans, Peter Hatzoglou. X-factor subs: Marcus Harris, Brody Couch

Hobart Hurricanes XI: D'Arcy Short, Matthew Wade (c/wk), Ben McDermott, Dawid Malan, Peter Handscomb, Will Jacks, Nathan Ellis, Nick Winter, Scott Boland, Riley Meredith, Sandeep Lamichhane. X-factor subs: Tim David, Mitch Owen