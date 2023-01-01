Perth add to 'Gades pain on scorching Melbourne day

Scorchers go clear on top with tense win over 'Gades

Nic Maddinson's suspected serious knee injury has compounded the Melbourne Renegades' woes after they suffered a fourth consecutive KFC BBL|12 defeat.

The Renegades copped a five-wicket loss to the red-hot Perth Scorchers at Marvel Stadium on Sunday, continuing their slide after a positive 3-0 start to the season.

Aaron Finch's 65 off 48 had given the home side a sniff, steering them to 6-155 from their 20 overs, but Josh Inglis (47 off 34) and Cam Bancroft (46 off 32)got Perth over the line.

Finch BBL's second to reach 3000 runs with fantastic 65

The Scorchers reached 5-156 with two balls to spare, despite the efforts of Renegades' quick Kane Richardson (2-21).

It was Perth's fourth straight win, firming up their spot at the top of the table.

Inglis steers Scorchers home with clutch 47

Maddinson's batting form slump continued when he was out for a first-ball duck, giving him a total of just three runs in his last five innings.

His day got worse when he was hurt while fielding during the second over of the Scorchers' run chase, twisting his left leg as he turned to throw the ball.

The 31-year-old immediately slumped to the turf and was assessed for several minutes before being driven off the field.

The Renegades are yet to determine the full extent of the injury, with Maddinson set to be sent for scans on his left knee.

Renegades skipper Maddinson carted off after fielding mishap

Wicketkeeper Peter Handscomb also failed to see out the match, substituted off after 16 overs as he struggled with the effects of the soaring temperature.

South African import Faf du Plessis (39 off 29) and Bancroft gave the Scorchers a solid platform in their chase.

Richardson was on a hat-trick when he removed Adam Lyth with the last ball of one over and du Plessis with the first of another.

Bancroft was brilliantly run out by Will Sutherland, but Inglis took the reins and put his side on the brink of victory.

There was late drama when Inglis unsuccessfully challenged an lbw decision and was given out before Nick Hobson hit the winning run off Sutherland (1-32).

Finch became the second player to reach 3000 career runs in the BBL, joining all-time leading scorer Chris Lynn.

Andrew Tye (3-32) was the pick of the Scorchers' bowlers.