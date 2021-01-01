KFC BBL|10

Harvey soars, Hales roars, Gold Coast pours

Sydney Thunder go top of KFC BBL ladder following seven-run DLS method win in clash highlighted by Mackenzie Harvey's wonder-catch

Dave Middleton

1 January 2021, 11:30 PM AEST

@Dave_Middleton

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo