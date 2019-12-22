LIVE: Stars bat first against Hurricanes

Dale Steyn's KFC BBL debut will have to wait as the South African was left out of the Melbourne Stars' playing XI for their clash with the Hobart Hurricanes in Victorian regional centre of Moe today.

The Stars took an unchanged XI from their victory over the Brisbane Heat at the Gold Coast's Metricon Stadium into Sunday afternoon's clash.

Stars skipper Glenn Maxwell won the bat flip and opted to bat first at Ted Summerton Reserve.

The Hurricanes have made two changes from their last start against the Sydney Sixers in Alice Springs, with big names George Bailey and James Faulkner left out. Mac Wright and Tom Rogers come into the side in their stead.

Steyn declared himself fit to play this match in Moe, but the Melbourne Stars had left him out of their 13-player squad that was announced on Saturday afternoon.

The BBL playing conditions dictate that teams must name a squad by 2pm the day before the match, with a maximum of two internationals.

The Stars played conservative and named Nepalese spinner Sandeep Lamichhane and Haris Rauf, the Pakistan seamer plucked from Tasmanian Premier Cricket as an emergency replacement for Steyn.

"I was keen to play today, I'm not going to lie, I was really keen," Steyn told 7 Sport ahead of the match.

"I think that 24-hour rule does you in a little bit, I wouldn't have minded waking up today, coming to the ground, having a little bowl and giving the thumbs up.

"I've gone through my warm-ups and bowled and I'm fine, but it's obviously too late now. So Thursday will be it for me."

Melbourne Stars: Marcus Stoinis, Nic Maddinson, Hilton Cartwright, Glenn Maxwell (c), Peter Handscomb (wk), Ben Dunk, Clinton Hinchcliff, Adam Zampa, Daniel Worrall, Haris Rauf, Sandeep Lamichhane

Hobart Hurricanes: D'Arcy Short, Caleb Jewell, Ben McDermott (c, wk), David Miller, Mac Wright, Simon Milenko, Tom Rogers, Nathan Ellis, Qais Ahmad, Clive Rose, Riley Meredith