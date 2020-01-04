LIVE: Stars bowling first in BBL final rematch

The Melbourne Renegades' bid to end their KFC BBL hangover with their first win of the season has taken a hit with death bowling specialist Harry Gurney to miss the rematch of last summer's final.

Gurney missed the reigning champions' fifth consecutive loss to the Sydney Sixers on Thursday as he returned to England for his brother's wedding, but will now also sit out the derby against cross-town rivals Melbourne Stars with a hamstring injury.

The ladder-leading Stars, whose captain Glenn Maxwell won the bat flip and elected to bowl first, have made two changes to the side that defeated the Sydney Thunder earlier this week.

Nepalese leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane and opening bowler Dan Worrall return with their leading wicket-taker Haris Rauf squeezed out (Dale Steyn holds the other overseas spot in their line-up) while Clinton Hinchliffe has been omitted.

Tom Cooper has also returned to the Renegades side in Marcus' Harris place.

A big crowd is expected at the MCG which is hosting its first BBL match of the season.

Melbourne Stars XI: Marcus Stoinis, Nic Maddinson, Nick Larkin, Glenn Maxwell (c), Peter Handscomb (wk), Ben Dunk, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Zampa, Daniel Worrall, Dale Steyn, Sandeep.

Melbourne Renegades XI: Aaron Finch (c), Sam Harper (wk), Shaun Marsh, Beau Webster, Tom Cooper, Dan Christian, Will Sutherland, Cameron Boyce, Tom Andrews, Kane Richardson, Richard Gleeson.