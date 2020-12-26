KFC BBL|10

Sixers steal it at the death after Pooran-Maxwell show

A stunning innings from Daniel Hughes helps the Sixers chase down a target of 194 with one wicket and one ball to spare

Adam Burnett at Metricon Stadium

26 December 2020, 11:59 PM AEST

@AdamBurnett09

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo