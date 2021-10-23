ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Namibia topple Ireland to reach Super 12 stage

An historic night at the T20 World Cup for the small African nation as they beat Ireland to reach the second sttage for the first time - and earn a spot at next year's event in Australia

AAP

23 October 2021, 07:16 AM AEST

