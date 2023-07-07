ICC Men's ODI World Cup Qualifier 2023

Bas blitz powers Netherlands into ODI World Cup

Bas de Leede's incredible century and five-wicket haul helps Netherlands thrash Scotland to book their ticket to India in October

7 July 2023, 12:36 AM AEST

