Bas blitz powers Netherlands into ODI World Cup

Richmond's Scott Edwards will be a World Cup captain again after a sensational all-round performance from Bas de Leede secured the Netherlands a place at the ODI World Cup.

De Leede took five wickets before smashing a remarkable 92-ball 123 on Thursday as the Dutch overhauled their 278-run target inside 43 overs to break Scotland's hearts in their qualifier in Bulawayo.

The number of overs bowled was significant as, to climb above Scotland in the qualifying table, the Dutch needed not only to win but to do so with at least six overs to spare.

De Leede produced a stunning late flurry to carry his side to victory, smashing 22 runs from Mark Watt's 41st over and 20 runs from Brandon McMullen's 42nd.

His first one-day international century concluded with a run out with only two needed to win, completely eclipsing McMullen's century for Scotland earlier in the match.

Dutch players celebrate reaching the ODI World Cup // Getty

The Netherlands now go through to this year's 50-over showpiece in India beginning on October 5 alongside ladder-leaders Sri Lanka, with the two sides to face off in the final of the qualifying tournament on Sunday.

"We had a look at where we wanted to be at the halfway point, and from there you've got to do it," said de Leede.

"It was 10,11 an over, so for us it was about going into T20 mode. We tried to take as many runs as possible in each over and just see where we would end up.

"It's amazing, I can't describe the feeling, and it will be one big party tonight."

De Leede is just the fourth player to score a century and take five wickets in a one-day international after West Indies' Viv Richards, England's Paul Collingwood and the UAE's Rohan Mustafa.

The Dutch qualified despite not being able to field several key players who were engaged in domestic county cricket in England. It is the first time they have reached the 50-over World Cup since 2011.

De Leede is just the fourth player to score a century and take five wickets in an ODI // Getty

Scotland beat three Test-playing nations in West Indies, Zimbabwe and Ireland, all of whom will also not be in India, but could not get past their fellow associate nation.

Their captain Richie Berrington told Sky Sports: "A really tough one to take. The guys are hurting."