NSW take day one honours as wickets tumble

Sean Abbott has bulldozed Victoria's top order in style, snaring 6-38 to kickstart his Ashes audition and help NSW seize control of the Marsh Sheffield Shield clash in Sydney.

Victoria won the toss before crumbling to 199 all out late on day one of the Shield match at Drummoyne Oval, where Nic Maddinson's 87 was the only form of substantial resistance.

NSW will resume at 2-43 on Thursday, having lost openers Daniel Hughes and Matthew Gilkes in an 18-over burst after the change of innings.

Teenage legspinner Tanveer Sangha enjoyed a productive first-class debut for the Blues, finishing with 3-44 from 15 overs as Nathan Lyon (1-59) blew out the cobwebs after a long break.

But it was Abbott, part of Australia's extended Test squad in the 2020-21 series against India, that set the tone for the hosts in eye-catching fashion.

The paceman's first victim was incumbent Test opener Marcus Harris, who fell for nine in the sixth over when he feathered an edge to wicketkeeper Peter Nevill.

Abbott returned to the attack late in the morning session, dismissing former Test batsman Peter Handscomb and opener James Seymour in the shadows of lunch.

Abbott dismissed Victoria's top five batters on his way to a six-wicket haul // cricket.com.au

Matt Short became the right-armer's fourth victim as Victoria crashed to 4-64 early in Wednesday's post-lunch session, while Abbott celebrated the fifth five-wicket haul of his Shield career with the wicket of Scott Boland.

Maddinson, swinging freely at nine down, clattered a six off Abbott then picked out Sangha on the fence.

State border closures meant NSW and Victoria spent the past seven weeks in a holding pattern, giving rival states a head start in the race for Test squad berths.

Abbott will find it hard to dislodge Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc from Australia's first-choice Test attack.

But there are several tight turnarounds during a five-Test series squeezed into six weeks, ensuring rotation will be on the radar of national selectors.

First-choice Test spinner Lyon, playing in his first first-class match since April, was steady.

Nathan Lyon bowled 22 overs on his first day of red ball cricket in six months // cricket.com.au

He took the wicket of Will Sutherland, caught at bat pad, to finish with figures of 1-59 from 22 overs.

The off-spinner has 399 Test wickets to his name and will be aiming to become just the fourth Australian to the 400-wickets milestone when the Ashes begins at the Gabba in December.

Abbott, who produced a century in last week's intra-squad match, has also notably taken his batting to another level in recent years.

