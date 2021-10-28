Marsh Sheffield Shield 2021-22

Harris extends Vics' advantage after Blues batters fail

Ashes hopeful Marcus Harris steady with an unbeaten 41 in Victoria's second innings while building a healthy lead after a NSW batting collapse

AAP

28 October 2021, 07:49 PM AEST

