ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

New Zealand thump Afghanistan, eliminate India

The Kiwis' eight-wicket win over Afghanistan eliminates India with a game to go, and clinches the fourth semi-final spot in the T20 World Cup with Australia, Pakistan and England

Reuters

8 November 2021, 06:23 AM AEST

