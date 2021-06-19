ICC World Test Championship

Test Championship final opening day washed out

A reserve day is open to the ICC after a total washout on the first day of the final for the showpiece event

Cricket Network

19 June 2021, 06:52 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo