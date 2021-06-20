ICC World Test Championship

Kohli fights hard in tense opening to WTC final

New Zealand make early inroads before India's captain and vice-captain steer them to safe waters on another shortened day in Southampton

Reuters

20 June 2021, 07:02 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo