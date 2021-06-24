ICC World Test Championship

Kiwi kings stun India to win World Test Championship

New Zealand defy wet weather and a top class Indian team to storm to an eight-wicket victory and be crowned the inaugural WTC winners

Reuters

24 June 2021, 06:57 AM AEST

