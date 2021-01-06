New Zealand v Pakistan Tests - Men's

NZ rout Pakistan in Test to lead rankings

New Zealand have taken over as cricket's No.1 Test nation after beating Pakistan by an innings and 176 runs in Christchurch.

Reuters

6 January 2021, 04:41 PM AEST

