New Zealand v Pakistan Tests - Men's

NZ eye world No.1 ranking after day-five thriller over Pakistan

A one-handed leaping caught-and-bowled with less than five overs left in the day secured New Zealand a win in the first Test that takes them top of the ICC Test rankings for the first time

Cricket Network

30 December 2020, 04:46 PM AEST

