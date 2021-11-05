Marsh Sheffield Shield 2021-22

Maddinson continues Ashes push with Shield ton

Jimmy Seymour scored a maiden first-class hundred, while Nic Maddinson kept his good form going with his first century of the season

AAP

5 November 2021, 02:38 PM AEST

