Brathwaite in the runs as Windies' tour gets underway

West Indies openers Kraigg Brathwaite and Shamarh Brooks both made half-centuries in a total of 5-297 on day one of their tour match against a combined NSW and ACT XI.

The duo added 133 with captain Brathwaite (75 off 114 balls) and Brooks (56 off 116) getting on top of a young attack at Canberra's EPC Solar Park, which included recent Australian U19 representatives Liam Doddrell and Jack Nisbet.

Sun is shining in Canberra: 15 degrees this morning in Day 1 of West Indies v ACT/NSW XI at Philip Oval Play set to start at 7:30pm East Caribbean/6:30pm Jamaica West Indies to bat first! pic.twitter.com/C2JwQcdOMF — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) November 16, 2022

Left-arm orthodox spinner Riley Ayre (3-70) made inroads to have the tourists 5-207 before allrounder Jason Holder (50no) and Jermaine Blackwood (42no) took their side safely to the close of play.

The West Indies have two tour matches before the NRMA Test series against Australia begins in Perth on November 30 and will be keen to give their batters some valuable time at the crease before before taking on the Aussies’ vaunted pace attack.

Brathwaite, Holder and Blackwood are mainstays of the West Indies side and their early tour success will be a boost to the visitors' confidence.

Cricket ACT CEO Olivia Thornton performing an Acknowledgement of Country prior to play this morning // Brett McKay

Brathwaite is the most experienced of the West Indies batters and is 13th on the all-time Test list for his country with 4893 runs at an average of 34.45.

The 34-year-old Brooks did not make his Test debut until the age of 30 and has been in and out of the team in his short 11-Test career that includes a maiden century against Afghanistan in 2019.

Brooks is yet to open in a Test match for West Indies where he has batted at No.3 or in the middle order.

Men's NRMA Insurance Test Series v West Indies

Nov 17-19: ACT/NSW XI v Windies, Canberra

Nov 23-26: PM's XI v Windies, Canberra (day-night)

Nov 30 – Dec 4: First Test, Perth Stadium, 10:20am

Dec 8-12: Second Test, Adelaide Oval, 2:30pm (day-night)

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, David Warner

West Indies squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Shamarh Brooks, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Roston Chase, Joshua Da Silva, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Anderson Phillip, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Devon Thomas

