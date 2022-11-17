ACT/NSW XI v West Indies - Men

Brathwaite in the runs as Windies' tour gets underway

In the first day of action for the West Indies on Australian soil, a number of the tourists' batters spent valuable time at the crease against a NSW/ACT XI

AAP

17 November 2022, 06:43 PM AEST

