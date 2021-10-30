Marsh Sheffield Shield 2021-22

Disciplined Victoria bowlers seal victory over Blues

Marcus Harris' fielding skills and on-song quick Scott Boland have helped Victoria complete a 204-run Sheffield Shield win over NSW

AAP

30 October 2021, 05:08 PM AEST

