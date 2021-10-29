Marsh Sheffield Shield 2021-22

Harris, Handscomb put Vics in control against Blues

Marcus Harris and Peter Handscomb have celebrated centuries in their first Sheffield Shield game of the season, helping Victoria set NSW a target of 339

AAP

29 October 2021, 06:14 PM AEST

