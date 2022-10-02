WNCL 2022-23

Young guns ton up to lead NSW to victory over WA

Phoebe Litchfield and Tahlia Wilson hit their first WNCL centuries to set up an emphatic win at North Sydney Oval

Laura Jolly

2 October 2022, 04:11 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

