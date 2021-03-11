West Indies v Sri Lanka ODIs - Men's

Rare obstruction dismissal mars WI win against Sri Lanka

Kieron Pollard at the centre of a controversial dismissal after Windies captain appealed for obstruction in opening ODI in Antigua

AAP

11 March 2021, 10:49 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo