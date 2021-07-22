The Women's Hundred 2021

Thrilling finish launches new 100-ball competition

Dane van Niekerk hits the winning runs with two balls to spare at The Hundred makes its debut at The Oval

PA

22 July 2021, 07:58 AM AEST

