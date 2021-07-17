England v Pakistan T20Is - Men's

Pakistan record-breakers stun England with big T20 win

In a high-scoring affair, Pakistan hit a new team record high score against England, who fell short in the chase despite Liam Livingstone's 42-ball ton, the fastest by an England player

AP

17 July 2021, 08:49 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo