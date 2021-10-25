ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Pakistan thrash India to end World Cup curse

Pakistan beat their fierce rivals by 10 wickets in Dubai to start their World Cup campaign in perfect fashion

AAP

25 October 2021, 07:27 AM AEST

