Epic SA collapse hands Pakistan historic win

Seamer Hasan Ali has taken a career-best 10 wickets in the match as Pakistan blitzed South Africa with the new ball to complete a 95-run victory in the second and final Test in Rawalpindi.

Chasing a target of 370 for victory, which would have been a Test record in Pakistan, South Africa were well placed at 3-241 just after lunch on the fifth day following a century from Aiden Markram (108).

But when the home side took the new ball, Hasan (5-60) and Shaheen Afridi (4-51) tore the South African middle order apart with expert swing bowling to dismiss the visitors for 274.

Hasan took career-best figures of 10-114 in the match as South Africa lost their last seven wickets for the addition of only 33 runs on their return to Pakistan for the first time since 2007.

The result means Pakistan won the series 2-0.

"Hasan was outstanding because he has awareness and took advantage of the experience of playing here," said Pakistan captain Babar Azam.

"At one time, we thought the game could've gone either way when Markram and (Temba) Bavuma were playing well, but we knew one wicket can bring us back into the game again."

The last time Pakistan beat South Africa in a Test series was in 2003 when they won 1-0 at home.

Markram and Bavuma (44 not out) put on 106 runs for their fourth-wicket stand and had given South Africa hope of chasing down the 370-run target after the Proteas resumed on 1-129.

But Hasan had Markram and captain Quinton de Kock caught at second slip off successive deliveries and South Africa capitulated after lunch.

De Kock was off his game both as wicketkeeper and middle-order batsman with the lefthander managing to score just 46 runs and getting out for a duck twice in the two-match series.

"The first-innings deficit did play a big part," de Kock said referring to South Africa's first innings effort of 201 in response to Pakistan's 272.

"We lost the big moments in the game. It's painful at the moment, (but) when we get back home, we'll have to look at our performances and improve on the way forward."