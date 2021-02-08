Pakistan v South Africa Tests - Men's

Epic SA collapse hands Pakistan historic win

Having been on track to chase down 370 to win, South Africa lose 7-33 to hand Pakistan their first series win over the Proteas in 18 years

Reuters

8 February 2021, 09:18 PM AEST

