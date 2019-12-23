Pakistan v Sri Lanka Men's - Tests

Record-breaker Naseem leads Pakistan to victory

Pakistan marks return to Test cricket on home turf with 1-0 series victory over Sri Lanka as teenager Naseem Shah collects five-wicket haul

AFP

23 December 2019, 04:46 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2019 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo