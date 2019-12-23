Record-breaker Naseem leads Pakistan to victory

Pakistan celebrated the return of Test cricket on home turf for the first time in over 10 years with a convincing 263-run win over Sri Lanka in the second Test in Karachi on Monday sealing a 1-0 series triumph.

It was just a 14-minute and 16-ball formality for Pakistan on the fifth morning to grab Sri Lanka’s last three wickets, dismissing them on their overnight total of 212 in the second innings.

The writing was very much on the wall when Pakistan set a daunting 476-run target for the tourists on Sunday and had them staring at defeat on 7-212 at close of play.

Fittingly, it was Naseem Shah who at 16 years and 307 days became the youngest fast bowler to take five wickets in a Test innings, bowling with fire to finish with 5-31.

Fellow Pakistani Nasim-ul-Ghani – a left-arm spinner – holds the record as the youngest bowler with a five-wicket haul in a Test innings, completing his feat against West Indies at Georgetown at the age of 16 years and 303 days.

Naseem was only six when international cricket was suspended in Pakistan following an attack on the Sri Lankan team bus in 2009.

Azhar Ali was one of four Pakistan batsmen to ton up in the second innings // AAP

Pakistan were forced to play all their home matches at the neutral venues of United Arab Emirates, before improved security allowed them to host various limited over series in the last four years.

The first Test of the series in Rawalpindi marked the rerturn of Test cricket in Pakistan, but it was spoiled by bad weather.

The final day began in a dramatic manner when Naseem dismissed Lasit Embuldeniya off the very first ball, catching his gloves on the way to wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan.

From the other end leg-spinner Yasir Shah had Oshada Fernando caught in the slip for his overnight score of 102. Oshada's 180-ball knock had 13 boundaries.

Naseem wrapped up the match by trapping Vishwa Fernando with the fifth ball of the next over, triggering jubliation among the Pakistan players who all played their first Test series at home.