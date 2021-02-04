KFC BBL|10

Scorchers torch Heat to book Sixers rematch in Big Final

A Perth batting blitz led by Liam Livingstone and the recalled Cameron Bancroft sets up a massive win as Heat fall flat in the Challenger final

Louis Cameron at Manuka Oval, Canberra

4 February 2021, 10:40 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo