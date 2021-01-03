Perth pummel Renegades in BBL|10 rout

The match in a tweet: Carnage! Inglis, Munro scorch Melbourne with a monster partnership before Perth's bowlers rip through the Renegades batting order

The score: Perth Scorchers 3-185 (Inglis 72no, Munro 52; Prestwidge 2-32) defeated Melbourne Renegades 89 (Prestwidge 33; Fawad 2-5, Hardie 2-10) by 96 runs

The points: Scorchers 3, Renegades 1

The partnership: Joining forces at 2-56 after nine overs, Josh Inglis and Colin Munro changed the course of the match with an inventive, entertaining and ultimately very large partnership of 117. It should have been broken only a few overs in when Peter Hatzoglou stood on the rope as he caught Inglis on 10, and that proved a costly mistake. The pair played with freedom despite the scoreboard pressure, pulling out every trick in the book; we're talking ramps, reverse sweeps, switch hits, slogs – you name it, they played it. Inglis got to his half-century from 30 balls, Munro just 24 and together they brought up the century stand from 48 deliveries. Inglis was dropped again, a dolly by Mohammad Nabi on 58, before the partnership was finally broken in the final over when Munro edged behind for 52. Inglis finished unbeaten on 72 from 41 balls and watched on at the non-striker's end as Mitch Marsh hit the final ball of the innings for six.

The carnage and the catch: The Scorchers bowlers put the game to bed by taking five wickets inside the first six overs of Melbourne's run chase but Aaron Hardie owes his wicket to Jason Roy. Roy, fielding at point, leapt to his left with two hands to intercept a full-blooded cut shot from Shaun Marsh.

The unlucky dismissal: Aaron Finch batted at No.3 for the first time since BBL|01 and it wasn't a long stay in his new position. Out of his crease backing up at the non-striker's end, Finch was short of his ground when bowler Jason Behrendorff got a finger to a straight drive from Shaun Marsh.

The surges: The Scorchers scored 0-26 across overs 13 and 14, while the Renegades didn't take theirs.

The sweet 16th: Noor Ahmad celebrated his 16th birthday by picking up the wicket of Liam Livingstone in his first over.

The haircut: What on Earth is this from Renegades spinner Jon Holland?

The next stops: The Renegades head to Adelaide to take on the Strikers on Tuesday while the Scorchers host the Sixers in Perth the following day.

Perth Scorchers XI: Jason Roy, Liam Livingstone, Colin Munro, Josh Inglis (wk), Mitch Marsh, Ashton Turner (c), Aaron Hardie, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Fawad Ahmed. X-factor subs: Joel Paris, Cameron Bancroft

Melbourne Renegades XI: Shaun Marsh, Sam Harper (wk), Aaron Finch (c), Rilee Rossouw, Beau Webster, Mohammad Nabi, Jack Prestwidge, Kane Richardson, Josh Lalor, Peter Hatzoglou, Noor Ahmad. X-factor subs: Mackenzie Harvey, Will Sutherland