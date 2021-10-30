Marsh Sheffield Shield 2021-22

Kuhnemann spins Bulls to victory with career-best haul

Marnus Labuschagne and left-arm spinner Matt Kuhnemann have helped Queensland secure a 96-run Sheffield Shield win over Tasmania in Townsville

AAP

30 October 2021, 04:11 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo