Marsh Sheffield Shield 2021-22

Labuschagne tons up as Bulls pile on the runs

Queensland posted 3-311 on day one of their Sheffield Shield match against Tasmania, with Marcus Labuschagne's century the highlight

AAP

27 October 2021, 06:49 PM AEST

