Tigers make strong start to daunting run chase

Bulls set Tasmania massive target in Townsville

Test star Marnus Labuschagne cashed in again with the bat for Queensland but Tasmania have given themselves hope of an unlikely victory in an intriguing Marsh Sheffield Shield clash in Townsville.

The Tigers collapsed to be all out for 182 early on day three, having resumed on 4-150.

Queensland, having declared at 6-487 in their first innings, raced to 1-132 in their second innings before Bulls captain Usman Khawaja declared once again.

Labuschagne, who scored 136 in the first innings, finished unbeaten on 60, while Joe Burns (46no) was also among the runs.

Labuschagne whacks rapid Shield half-century

It left Tasmania with a daunting 438-run victory target, but the Tigers dug deep to reach 1-127 at stumps and need another 311 runs on the final day to win.

Caleb Jewell is unbeaten on 65 but fellow opener Tim Ward (54) fell shortly before stumps.

Earlier, Tasmania were keen to dig in for the entire day after resuming their first innings at 4-150, but left-arm spinner Matt Kuhnemann had other ideas.

Top-scorer Jordan Silk added two runs to his overnight tally of 45 before falling victim to allrounder Jack Wildermuth.

Kuhnemann cleaned up the tail to finish with career-best figures of 5-60.

Labuschagne flier caps milestone haul for Kuhnemann

The 25-year-old, who made his first-class debut in February, has been given a chance to shine in the absence of World Cup squad member Mitchell Swepson.

The defending champions' attack has also been depleted by the absence of quicks Michael Neser and Mark Steketee.

Silk's dismissal triggered a shocking collapse of 6-27, during which Kuhnemann conjured three wickets.

Seam bowler Gurinder Sandhu, playing his first Shield game for Queensland after stints with NSW and Tasmania, finished with figures of 3-44.