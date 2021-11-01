Marsh One-Day Cup 2021-22

Renshaw, Sully fire Bulls to Marsh Cup win

Marnus Labuschagne pulls off two direct-hit run outs as Tasmania go down by 45 runs on the DLS method in rain-shortened 50-over clash in Townsville

AAP

1 November 2021, 07:06 PM AEST

