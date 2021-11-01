Renshaw, Sully fire Bulls to Marsh Cup win

Led by a half-century from in-form Matt Renshaw and two direct-hit run outs from Test star Marnus Labuschagne, Queensland have secured a 45-run win in a rain-affected Marsh One-Day Cup match against Tasmania in Townsville.

Batting either side of a three-hour rain interruption which reduced the game to a 29-over per side contest at Riverway Stadium, Renshaw's 62-ball 76 was the key innings in the Bulls' 8-186.

Chasing a revised target of 177 under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method, Tasmania made a bright start but their chase faltered in the middle overs and they were dismissed for 131 with 14 balls remaining.

Panther-like Marnus pulls off two direct-hit run outs

Sent in by Tasmanian captain Jordan Silk, the Bulls slumped to 2-12 in the sixth over when rain sent players from the field.

After a sluggish start, Renshaw got into his groove when he belted three consecutive Beau Webster deliveries to the boundary in the 10th over.

The ex-Test opener, who scored a hundred in last week's outright Marsh Sheffield Shield win over the Tigers, would go on to score 13 boundaries in his impressive knock.

Bulls' skipper Jimmy Peirson provided quality support with a 27-ball 42 while Labuschagne scored 27 as he shared a 54-run third-wicket stand with Renshaw around the rain delay.

The Tigers handed a domestic one-day debut to uncontracted off-spinner Ben Manenti (2-43) and the 24-year-old did his hopes of securing a state deal no harm by claiming the wickets of Labuschagne and ex-Test player Joe Burns (10).

Manenti could have also dismissed Renshaw but was unable to hold onto a tough chance off his own bowling from the Bulls' batter.

Ex-Australia quick Peter Siddle took 3-30 for the Tigers while Riley Meredith was also among the wickets for the visitors with 2-18.

Tasmanian openers Caleb Jewell (27) and Ben McDermott (17) made a bright start to the chase but when youngster Connor Sully took two wickets in his first two overs the wheels fell off.

James Bazley (3-12) and left-arm spin bowler Matt Kuhnemann (1-21) dried up the runs as the Tigers went from the 11th to the 21st over without a boundary, losing five wickets in the process.

Labuschange couldn't be kept out of the game and claimed two run outs with direct hits before Sully returned to wrap up the tail and finish the match with 4-39 off six overs.

Both teams return to red-ball action from November 10 with Queensland welcoming Western Australia for a Shield game at the Gabba while Tasmania return to Hobart to host South Australia.